Orion school board sets semester's grading scale

WHAT WE KNOW: Classroom learning is a thing of the past during this quarantine.

WHAT'S NEW: The Orion school board on Wednesday approved grading scales for this spring semester. Kindergarten through eighth grade will be given either a “pass” or an “incomplete.” The high school grades will receive letter grades, although no one's grades will be lowered from what they were on the last March day of student attendance. “It motivates our students to stay engaged and to try to increase their grade-point average,” Superintendent Joe Blessman said.

WHAT'S NEXT: Graduation was to be May 17, but the board is looking at alternate dates of May 31, June 14, June 28 or July 5. The board also discussed the possibility of having multiple smaller graduation ceremonies of 10 or 15 seniors and their parents.

“We certainly want to provide some form of graduation ceremony for our seniors if at all possible,” Blessman said. Alternate dates for prom are currently May 28, June 11 or June 25. The board also canceled the band/chorus trip to Florida in June, hoping if it was done at the board level the vendors would be more likely to grant refunds..

