ORION, Ill. — Three Orion School District representatives have subjected themselves to a dousing of an eye irritant the school board is considering as a way to deter or delay active shooters.
Outside of Orion High School, representatives of Crotega, a Minneapolis business, used a mobile station on Monday to demonstrate the system that has been on the market for less than seven months.
Superintendent Joe Blessman, school board president Peter Nedved and school board member Aaron Kayser tried to open a lock suspended in the center of a booth while being sprayed with a product called Crotega.
They ended up bent over, immobilized by the vinegar-like irritant. None of them could open the lock.
“Once it finally hit my eyes, it felt like fire in my eyes,” said Blessman. “At first I could almost see. Then I got a direct hit in my eyes.
“It was burning so much I couldn’t keep my eyes closed,” he said. “It was hard on my lips and my eyes.
“You know how when you’re in a staring contest and you stare until your eyes burn? That’s kind of what it feels like.”
Nedved said as Crotega was breathed in, it became disabling.
Crotega representatives said the system uses remote cameras that let someone in a school or at a remote location activate the eye irritant to “deter, disrupt or delay” a shooter.
Crotega is working with the technical committee of the National Fire Protection Association on an active shooter standard. The International Code Council that oversees building codes has said there is no prohibition on using the system.
“Our hope is that it becomes a required element,” said Dan Murphy, vice president of business development for Crotega.
The three men complained of only minor irritation after washing off with water. “You come back to being OK much quicker with this than pepper spray,” said Murphy.
Crotega representatives said most mass shooting deaths occur within the first few minutes.
“If you can shorten what I call the ‘reign of terror,’ that’s going to save lives,” said Crotega founder Jody Allen Crowe.
Each device holds four gallons of solution — about a 30-second dose — that is applied with 65 pounds per square inch of pressure. Each device can cover 150 square feet.
According to company representatives, a chemist realized the product’s potential when it was being used to inhibit mold on alfalfa and workers complained about proximity to it. Developers determined an active shooter sprayed with the product would have difficulty focusing on anything but his own discomfort and disorientation.
Blessman said the Orion school board is discussing the Crotega system and is not ready to take any action. He said the trial allowed school officials to have first-hand knowledge of what to expect if a student was sprayed.
He also said the regional office of education has asked Orion schools to look into the legal aspects, insurance issues and building code issues surrounding the product before making any investment in a Crotega system.
Blessman said the system is not a cure-all.
“There’s not any one thing that keeps kids safe,” he said.