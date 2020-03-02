Orion trustees approve new kennel regulations

WHAT'S NEW : Trustees on Monday approved an ordinance for kennel license regulations that restrict any kennel from being located in a residential zoned area nor within 450 feet of any structure used as a residence. The ordinance also spells out that the kennel must be for commercial purposes. Village attorney John Ames noted that under the old ordinance, the village never contemplated that anyone would seek a kennel license if they weren't a business. The ordinance also establishes an initial fee of $500 and annual renewal fee of $250. Village president James Cooper said he had no hard feelings towards either Patti Hardi, the former animal control officer, or her companion Mike Larson, but he just wanted to adopt the license that is in the best interest of the village of Orion.

WHAT'S NEXT: Cooper and Trustee Bob Mitton are going to get prices for the possible acquisition of the former bowling alley for a new village hall, with Cooper saying he felt it would be in the village's best interest to acquire the property even if they don't use it for a new village hall. Trustee Mel Drucker recalled that the issue of a new village hall came about only because the present village hall was running out of storage space, and an addition was priced at $140,000. Mitton and Cooper reassured him that they were not spending any money to explore the bowling alley purchase and all options would still be on the table. They have been in touch with a contractor regarding the bowling alley. Cooper said the village could market the property, possibly as a senior living facility, if not a village hall.