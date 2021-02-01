Orion trustees approve new tax on cell phone, land lines

WHAT'S NEW: Trustees on Monday voted 3-2 to approve an ordinance establishing the new 4 percent tax that will go into effect in July. Cooper explained that if there are 800 phone lines in Orion that average $50 monthly phone bills, people would pay $2 per line of which Orion would get $1.50 per line which would yield annual revenue of a little over $14,000 per year. He told trustees that that sum could help the village recoup recent losses in the utility tax which has been going down due to more efficient appliances. For example, he said Orion's monthly income from the utility tax was $46,000 in 2017; $84,000 in 2018; $79,000 in 2019 and $60,000 in 2020. Trustee Steve Newman agreed. "From what I know, I believe we're going to continue to get less from the utility tax," he said. Trustees Ryan Hancock, Bob Mitton and Newman voted yes; Neal Nelson and Mel Drucker voted no. Mike Dunlap was absent.