Orion trustees hear more on splash pad, dog park

WHAT'S NEW: Eckhardt returned to the board with more research on the ideas of a splash pad and a dog park. Upkeep would be the responsibility of the village. She said she had a quote for insurance for a splash pad for $934 per year and suggested the village might charge a fee of $2 per person per use which she said conservatively at five people a day would bring in $300 per month, with the pavilion potentially bringing in $20 to $30 per reservation. She and her husband measured the northeast corner of Love Park and found it would accommodate two dog parks for both small and large dogs. Trustee Mike Dunlap suggested getting feedback from the community to see what amenities people are interested in. Trustee Mel Drucker said a dog park would be a big liability as dogs fight. He asked why have fees for a splash pad. "If you're going to have it, it's there. Let people use it." New Trustee Jim Hickerson said something bad happened to him when an irresponsible dog owner had a dog that attacked his dog, necessitating an emergency vet's visit. "I got bitten real bad by trying to break them up," he said. "There are risks involved." Village president Jim Cooper said liability has to be looked at including by asking operators of splash pads about the liability. "We'll mention this and talk about it and discuss it," he said.