Orion uncertain over where to place decorative lights

WHAT WE KNOW: In October, streets chairman Neal Nelson suggested putting 21 decorative street lights on Rt. 150 rather than downtown. It was suggested the board get an engineer's estimated cost of the plan before the board considers it.

WHAT'S NEW: Trustees voted down a motion to spend up to $5,000 on an engineering study to input the street lights on Rt. 150. Several trustees said they would rather see the street lights go downtown than along the highway. Streets chairman Neal Nelson said he would even tend to agree that keeping them together with existing lights and keeping them downtown would be ideal as long as spacing works out. "It's not as easy as what they may seem to be on paper," he noted. Village president Jim Cooper encouraged trustees to come up with a better plan for the lights "rather than them setting in storage."

The board also voted 6-0 to spend $18,000 on an engineering study and to get an I.E.P.A. permit for new water main and street work on 11th Avenue from 10th Street to 13th Street where water pipe has worn out. The cost of replacing pipe and street construction is estimated at $375,000.

WHAT'S NEXT: Cooper suggested trustees consider a telecommunications tax which surrounding communities have had for years. He said the tax on cell phones, Internet and land lines could be set from one to 13 percent of the bills. He said the village wants to give employees annual raises, but current revenue sources such as the utility tax are flat or falling. "This could be a great additional new source of revenue to us," he said. Trustee Mel Drucker said he thought the timing was inopportune to be putting a tax on people or businesses. Trustee Bob Mitton said the board could think about it. "We're going to have to look at something eventually here," he said. Trustee Mike Dunlap said he was surprised he wasn't already paying it. "It's a very promising potential source of revenue," he said. Cooper encouraged people to look at their phone bills. "You're going to see that a huge part of that bill is already taxes," he said.

