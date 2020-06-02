Orion votes to buy former bowling alley property

WHAT WE KNOW: Trustees voted May 18 to get an appraisal on the former bowling alley property on the southeast corner of town. That came back at $130,500.
WHAT'S NEW: In a vote Monday to buy the property for $102,500, trustees were split 3-3 with Mel Drucker, Mike Dunlap and Ryan Hancock voting no and Bob Mitton, Neal Nelson and Steve Newman voting yes. Village president Jim Cooper cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of the purchase. Cooper said the Lyman Coulter Trust has approached the village and expressed interest in contributing substantial funding for a new city hall at the property. He said when attorney John Ames first wrote the trust when Coulter was still alive years ago, Coulter had said he had no problem with giving to many non-profit groups but he would like to see something of substance built in the town. Cooper said the structure would be known as the Coulter Building if it comes to pass.
WHAT'S NEXT: Cooper said the board would need to decide what type of structure they wanted and how large and at what cost, and then the Coulter Trust would make a decision on how much they would participate and the board would take that information and decide if the project is viable. Cooper said even if the village doesn't build a new hall there, it would be a benefit to have control over what goes in there and for example attract a senior living center.
Both Love and Central parks can reopen for limited use as part of the governor's phase three reopening. Basketball, baseball and tennis are allowed with a maximum of 10 people and social distancing. Restrooms, playground equipment and drinking fountains remain closed. The board also voted Monday to close off Tenth Avenue downtown for the bars and restaurants there and move village picnic tables there for outdoor seating.
— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com
