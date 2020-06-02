Orion votes to buy former bowling alley property

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WHAT WE KNOW: Trustees voted May 18 to get an appraisal on the former bowling alley property on the southeast corner of town. That came back at $130,500.

WHAT'S NEW: In a vote Monday to buy the property for $102,500, trustees were split 3-3 with Mel Drucker, Mike Dunlap and Ryan Hancock voting no and Bob Mitton, Neal Nelson and Steve Newman voting yes. Village president Jim Cooper cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of the purchase. Cooper said the Lyman Coulter Trust has approached the village and expressed interest in contributing substantial funding for a new city hall at the property. He said when attorney John Ames first wrote the trust when Coulter was still alive years ago, Coulter had said he had no problem with giving to many non-profit groups but he would like to see something of substance built in the town. Cooper said the structure would be known as the Coulter Building if it comes to pass.