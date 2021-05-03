Orion: Water main project awarded

WHAT'S NEW: Trustees on Monday awarded the 11th Avenue water main replacement project to Miller Trucking and Excavating of Silvis for $343,089 along with two alternate bids for $25,470. The main bid was a little less than the engineer's $372,000 estimate. The alternate bids will replace south side services with all new to avoid future problems and pay for additional pavement to make reconstruction thicker. The board also learned the village can only use motor fuel funds for the 7th Street project if the project is re-bid and goes to the Illinois Department of Transportation for approval. The village had been planning to use $235,000 in surplus motor fuel tax funds for both 7th Street and 11th Avenue work. Trustee Steve Newman called the new issue a "miscommunication." He said re-bidding the project would be unfair to contractors who have already made their bids public. Instead, the finance committee will consider the options including taking out a larger loan. The committee meets May 12. "We'll get it figured out in that meeting," said Newman. "We'll come up with a plan."