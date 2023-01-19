Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to make Quad-Cities stops on its 'coast-to-coast weenie roast'

When going through Oscar Mayer's Hot Dog High training program, one of the biggest lessons Keagan Schlosser and Beth Lynn learned was how to craft a creative pun.

It's the ketchup on top of a loaded hot dog's worth of learning, but the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile drivers, also known as Hotdoggers, have taken to it with relish.

"I like to come up with ones on the road because I don't want to go stale," Schlosser said.

The "frank-tastic team" will put their pun muscles to work this weekend as they drive the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile through the Quad-Cities, inviting people to check out the "shotbun" seat and maybe even entice some to apply to enter into the next generation of Hotdoggers.

The Wienermobile will make its way to Hy-Vee locations across the Quad-Cities this weekend, beginning with a stop from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 20 at 201 10th Ave. W, Milan. It will park 1-4 p.m. Jan. 20 at 4064 E 53rd St., Davenport, 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 21 at 4218 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, 1-4 p.m. Jan. 21 at 2200 W Kimberly Road, Davenport, 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 22 at 2900 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, and 1-4 p.m. Jan. 22 at 1823 E Kimberly Road, Davenport.

While parked, the hotdoggers will let people check out the outside and inside of the Wienermobile, answering questions about their work and the car and handling out Wiener Whistles.

"[Visitors] can also take lots of fun photos, ask us questions about our life on the road and kind of see the different transformations of the Wienermobile over the years on some of our sandwich boards that we also have displayed," Lynn said.

Schlosser and Lynn are only halfway through their "coast-to-coast weenie roast" as Hotdoggers, Lynn said, with the job only lasting one year. One of the pair's goals as they traverse the Midwest is to encourage college seniors and recent college graduates to apply for the position and see if they "cut the mustard," as only 12 are chosen out of the thousands of applicants.

"Right now we're just relishing the moment before we become expired meat in June," Schlosser said.