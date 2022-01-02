Other bald eagle watch events in the Quad-CIties area

There are a number of other hosted eagle watches in the Quad-Cities area in January and February. Here's where to find them:
Quad-Cities
January 15 and 29, 10 a.m to 1 p.m.
February 5 and 12, 10 a.m to 1 p.m.
Where: Mississippi River Visitor Center, Building 328, Rodman Avenue, Rock Island Arsenal.
What: The upper floors of the Clock Tower building offer great views of the Mississippi River at Locks and Dam 15, where eagles are frequently found.
Note: Reservations are required, call 309-794-5338. Visitors must check in with security at the Visitor Control Center, 5309 Prospect Drive, Rock Island.
Clinton
When: January 8, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 pm.
Where: Lock and Dam 13, Fulton, Ill.
What: Outdoor eagle viewing at Lock and Dam 13
Note: For more information contact the Thomson Ranger office at 815-259-3628
Muscatine
When: January 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Pearl City Station and Lock and Dam 16, Muscatine, Iowa
What: Live raptors presentation, exhibits, outdoor eagle viewing
Note: For more information call the Muscatine Ranger office: 563-263-7913