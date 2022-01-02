 Skip to main content
Other bald eagle watch events in the Quad-CIties area

An eagle approaches a tree as four others sit and watch, Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Lock and Dam 14.

 John Schultz

There are a number of other hosted eagle watches in the Quad-Cities area in January and February. Here's where to find them:

Quad-Cities

January 15 and 29, 10 a.m to 1 p.m.

February 5 and 12, 10 a.m to 1 p.m.

Where: Mississippi River Visitor Center, Building 328, Rodman Avenue, Rock Island Arsenal.

What: The upper floors of the Clock Tower building offer great views of the Mississippi River at Locks and Dam 15, where eagles are frequently found.

Note: Reservations are required, call 309-794-5338. Visitors must check in with security at the Visitor Control Center, 5309 Prospect Drive, Rock Island.

Clinton

When: January 8, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 pm.

Where: Lock and Dam 13, Fulton, Ill.

What: Outdoor eagle viewing at Lock and Dam 13

Note: For more information contact the Thomson Ranger office at 815-259-3628

Muscatine 

When: January 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Pearl City Station and Lock and Dam 16, Muscatine, Iowa

What: Live raptors presentation, exhibits, outdoor eagle viewing

Note: For more information call the Muscatine Ranger office: 563-263-7913

Eagles have returned to the Quad Cities. With places like; Lock and Dam 14, Sunset Park, and LeClaire, IA., for viewing residents get a great opportunity to view the majestic birds.

