An Ottumwa industrial park, launched by the Ottumwa Economic Development Corp. and Alliant Energy, has become Iowa's latest industrial site to achieve site certification, economic development leaders announced.
The Helgerson Flats Industrial Center joins 22 other Iowa sites now designated as project-ready, the Iowa Economic Development Authority, or IEDA, said.
Among Iowa's certified sites are two in the Quad-City region: Eastern Iowa Industrial Center, Davenport, and Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park, Clinton.
"Companies exploring expansions or new operations often do not have the luxury of dedicating substantial amounts of time to the site location process," IEDA Director Debi Durham said in a news release. "Having a site where all the development questions have been asked and answered demonstrates that the community is open for business and prepared to welcome new investment."
IEDA launched the program in May 2012 to address the lack of project-ready industrial sites in the state. Sites undergo an independent, third-party certification program led by nationally recognized site selection firm Quest Site Solutions (formerly McCallum Sweeney Consulting).
The 64-acre Helgerson Flats Industrial Center, named for the family offering the land, is adjacent to 18 acres the development corporation already owns — giving developers 82 acres to promote.
"This investment helps us grow our communities, add customers and help manage costs for our existing customers at the same time," said Terry Kouba, president of Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company.
IEDA said 10 additional sites currently are working through various phases of the program including The Anderson 400 green business park near Princeton.