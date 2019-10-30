{{featured_button_text}}

One Human Family will sponsor "Ouch!" training 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Urban Campus of Eastern Iowa Community College, 101 W. 3rd St., Davenport.

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Department developed the training that enables people to effectively respond to hate speech directed at themselves or others.

One Human Family of the Quad Cities Area is an organization that promotes diversity and inclusion in the Quad-City area. Its mission is to welcome and protect the life, dignity, and human rights of all people in all places in the  community.

