You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
'Our farmers and rural businesses deserve better than this': Sen. Amy Klobuchar weighs in on Deere layoffs
alert top story

'Our farmers and rural businesses deserve better than this': Sen. Amy Klobuchar weighs in on Deere layoffs

{{featured_button_text}}
101919-mda-nws-klobuchar-16.jpg

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks to guest at the German American Heritage Center, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Davenport.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat running for president, is putting the blame for the recent round of John Deere layoffs on President Donald Trump's trade policies.

"More John Deere layoffs will hit Iowa as a result of Donald Trump's destructive trade war," Klobuchar tweeted Wednesday night, linking to the Times' story. "Hard-working Americans are bearing the brunt of his shortsighted economic policies. Our farmers and rural businesses deserve better than this."

Klobuchar's comments follow former Vice President Joe Biden, who on Tuesday denounced the layoffs as part of "Trump’s failed policies." On Wednesday, candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang blamed the layoffs on automation.

Per a notice filed with the state of Iowa, Deere & Co. will lay off 57 workers from the Davenport Works facility at 1175 E. 90th St. in Davenport. The employees were notified Dec. 2, and their indefinite layoff will be effective Jan. 6, 2020.

This follows news that at least 100 were laid off at the same Deere facility. 

Klobuchar's candidacy has recently picked up steam. A recent poll from Emerson College had her polling at 10% in Iowa, within striking distance of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The Iowa caucus is Feb. 3, 2020. 

Graham Ambrose's memorable stories from 2019

Five of Graham Ambrose's most widely-read stories of 2019.

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News