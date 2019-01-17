Our Lady of the Prairie has planned February retreats at 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa.
Here’s the lineup:
- 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6: Mass with the Rev. Odoom. Mass will be celebrated the first Wednesday of each month in the chapel in the Prairie Heights building. After Mass, a slide presentation or a tour will be held. Free-will offering.
- 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12: “Come to the Quiet: The Way of Suffering,” Pat Shea. Participants are invited to consider an approach to suffering that is filled with mystery and insights through embracing the graces of vulnerability. The day will begin with a brief reflection, then a two-hour quiet time for participants to use as they choose. After lunch, another two-hour quiet time will be observed. The day will end with a brief sharing session. $20.
For more information and to register, call 563-336-8414, email olpretreat@gmail.com or go to www.chmiowa.org. Programs will include a homemade meal prepared with local and organic ingredients.