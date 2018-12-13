Like anything, you see it so often that you stop seeing it.
That's typically how it works with water towers. We know they're there. Period.
But a million-gallon tank that stands 140 feet off the ground on a residential street takes on a whole new look when it's shrouded in a giant tent. It becomes much larger, demands attention.
The water tower at Marquette and W. 60th streets in Davenport demanded so much of one neighbor's attention, he called for backups.
In an email to columnist Barb Ickes, resident Rolf Shave asked for help seeing "under the big top" at the tower project, which has for weeks been capturing his attention.
Thanks to Iowa-American Water Co., Ickes and photographer Andy Abeyta were permitted inside. The result is the latest installment of the occasional series, Off Limits Places. See the story on B1