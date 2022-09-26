'Our vote is our voice': State NAACP leaders rally Quad-Cities branches

Vote, vote, vote.

That was the message Saturday at the Davenport Metrocom 4019 Branch NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet with a theme of "This is Power."

The evening's banquet and fundraiser, which goes toward funding the NAACP's operational expenses, was the first since before the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago.

"We often take our power to the streets, but our vote — our vote is our voice," said Betty Andrews, president of the Iowa Nebraska NAACP.

"I'm not telling you who to vote for. The NAACP is a nonpartisan organization. But I will tell you that your vote matters not only for president in the every-four-year election but it matters in the every-two-year election. It matters. It matters at every level of government."

A nonpartisan coalition of groups in the Quad-Cities is already mobilizing to register voters from underrepresented groups to cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election. Called Power in Our Numbers Coalition in the Quad-Cities, it includes League of Latin American Citizens and the Davenport and Rock Island chapters of the NAACP, among others.

The keynote speaker for the night, Dedric Doolin, challenged those in attendance to sign up for NAACP memberships if they hadn't already. He pointed to elected and appointed officials in attendance, like Mayor Mike Matson, police chiefs Jeff Bladel and Keith Kimball, and several Democrats running for office, to encourage collaboration.

Echoing the theme of the evening, he urged everyone in the room to make sure friends and family vote in the upcoming election.

"We each and every one of us have power," Doolin said. "People before me said it nice, but If you don't show up the polls, you ain't got power."

Doolin is a national elected board member of the national NAACP, president of the Cedar Rapids branch and secretary for the Iowa Nebraska State Conference.

Andrews and Doolin kept their speeches mostly to encourage voting and in Doolin's case, to come together. Doolin also said there's power in education of Black history. He reminded the room 80 years before Brown v. Board of Education that Muscatine's Alexander Clark sued and won a case that decided his daughter, Susan, couldn't be excluded from the local school because of her race. More recently, a junior high in Muscatine was renamed in Susan's honor.

However, both Andrews and Doolin mentioned Scott County's disproportionate rate of Black youth in the juvenile justice system and the Board of Supervisor plans to build a larger detention center.

Andrews also mentioned that the state NAACP was "inundated" with calls from Iowa residents about a recent campaign ad from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds as she seeks reelection against Deidre DeJear.

"People are concerned there are racial overtones," Andrews said in an interview after the event.

Andrews emphasized that the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP doesn't side with a political party and doesn't endorse candidates.

The ad shows a Black congresswoman, Cori Bush, on the news telling the cameras that "defunding the police has to happen" The ad then shows Reynolds in a coffee shop telling the cameras: "watching the news, you wonder has the rest of the country lost its mind? Attacks on police, open borders, paying people not to work — aren't you glad you live in Iowa?"

A sign flashes on the screen that says "from work to welfare" when Reynolds says "paying people not to work."

That sign in particular raised concerns among callers to her office that the ad associated a Black woman with welfare, a pervasive stereotype.

"We are watching it to make sure lines aren't crossed," she said. "We are receiving calls from people that are concerned that the ad has racial overtones. We're not endorsing her opponent, we are strictly concerned with possible racial commentary people have called us about."

DeJear, Reynolds' opponent, has not endorsed defunding the police. She told Axios in January that she believed police "needed more than a pat on the back and a one-time $1,000 bonus."

In an event in Clinton County, DeJear reaffirmed her position that she supports law enforcement in an interview during the event. She called the ad "unfounded."

"You hear me talking about public safety as it relates to education, our economy and our health care," DeJear said. "Now, we're not going to continue to have this conversation over the next 45 days, this figment of an imaginative position that I've never had."

Republicans have pointed to Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement endorsing DeJear, a group that has said has said it supports defunding police departments.

“The campaign ad contrasts the failed policies supported by liberal Democrats across the country with the common sense leadership of Gov. Reynolds,” said Pat Garrett, the Reynolds' campaign spokesperson when asked about the concerns raised about the ad's message.

Longtime Davenport civil rights leader Vera Kelly receives award

Longtime Davenport civil rights leader Vera Kelly received the President's award Saturday night. The audience of more than 100 people gave an immediate standing ovation to Kelly as she accepted the award. Kelly has previously served as president of Davenport's NAACP branch.