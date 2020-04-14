Outbreak at food plant in Columbus Junction causes Iowa coronavirus numbers to spike

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JOHNSTON — An outbreak among workers at a food processing plant in southeast Iowa helped create the largest one-day total of newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Iowa, state officials said Tuesday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds at her daily briefing said 189 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by the state — 86 of which were tied to an outbreak at Tyson Foods’ processing plant in Columbus Junction in Louisa County. Last week, the plant had 24 confirmed cases.

Reynolds said the state public health department has been working with local public health officials and leaders at the Tyson plant in an effort to slow the virus’ spread there. She said the state on Monday sent 200 testing swabs to the plant to test workers, and continued to assist in testing on Tuesday. And she said state and local public health officials are working to determine the geographic impact of the outbreak, given that many of the plant’s workers do not live in Columbus Junction.

Reynolds said leaders at the plant, which is temporarily closed, are taking their own mitigation steps.