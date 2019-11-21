Outlook for Festival of Trees Holiday Parade in Davenport: Chilly, but not too windy

Despite the unusually late date, it appears the weather will be chilly, but not too windy, for Saturday's Kwik Star Festival of Trees Holiday Parade that steps off at 10 a.m. in downtown Davenport.

"We got the bad weather out of the way," said Kaleigh Trammell, festival administrator in charge of the parade, referring to the near-zero temperatures and several inches of snow earlier this month.

Three factors that dampen the parade are precipitation, temperatures of 36 degrees or lower and high wind. Precipitation and freezing temps cause cancellation of the marching bands and winds of 22 mph or more make it difficult for handlers to control the large, helium balloons that are the parade's signature feature.

But none of those factors are in the forecast for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, Davenport. Rather, conditions should sunny and dry with west winds of 5 to 10 mph and highs in the upper 40s.

More than 100 units are expected to participate in the parade that signals the public start of the Kwik Star Festival of Trees, a multi-day fundraiser for Quad-City Arts with displays in the RiverCenter.