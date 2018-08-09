Alexandria Bribriesco of Davenport turns back to make a joke with Taylor Lance of Bluegrass as he baits his hook along the Mississippi River on Credit Island in Davenport on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. The two attended Mid-City High School together, graduating in 2017, and had not seen one another for about a year until Bribriesco reached out to Taylor to tell him they were going fishing. Camera: Canon EOS-1D X Mark II Lens: EF70-200mm f/2.8L USM at 70mm Exposure: 1/1000 sec; f/2.8; ISO 200 Aperture priority; Evaluative metering
--Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times photographer