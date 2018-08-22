Breaking
Over the Edge: Davenport man to rappel down Hotel Blackhawk for 90th birthday, youth mentoring
Under his own power, an adventurous soon-to-be 90-year-old made it this week to the roof of one of the tallest buildings in downtown Davenport.
Standing on top of Hotel Blackhawk, Salvador “Chavo” Lopez of Davenport took in the sights of his city — 140 feet above the street.
“Let’s not get too close to the edge,” his daughter Maria Anderson said through the wind.
But Lopez, who enlisted in the U.S. Army at the tail end of World War II, continued shuffling that direction. He wasn’t leaving without at least glancing over the north side of the 11-story building he plans to rappel down Saturday during a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley.
Holding on to his hat, he mapped out his route down the outer brick wall of the 103-year-old hotel to a designated landing area near the Bix Bistro dining patio.
“I’m more excited now that I’ve got an idea of what it’s like,” Lopez said with his signature grin. “I feel more comfortable.”
A total of 82 people are slated to complete the descent on Friday and Saturday. Individuals have to pay or raise at least $1,000 and weigh between 100 and 300 pounds to take part in the experience, presented by the Canadian company Over the Edge. Employers may send a representative from their business for $2,500. Qualifying participants may sign up as late as Saturday when the bulk of “edgers” are expected to complete the challenge.
Over the Edge has hosted more than 750 fundraising and team-building exercises. To raise money in 2013, Special Olympics Iowa teamed up with the company and sent people down the south side of Hotel Blackhawk.
Lopez, one of the founding members of LULAC Council 10, Davenport, has raised $1,200 so far. Family members, friends, the League of United Latin American Citizens as well as the Davenport Police Association and Davenport's Union of Professional Police covered the contributions.
Potential impact
Big Brothers Big Sisters in Davenport originally set a fundraising goal of $100,000.
As of Wednesday, more than $160,000 had been donated to support the mentoring organization’s work with at-risk youth in the community. Registrants are signing up to serve as mentors, too.
The agency currently oversees 700 matches, or pairs of adult volunteers and children, commonly called "bigs" and "littles." About 200 children, mostly boys, are on a waiting list, but the organization doesn’t have the money, staff or volunteers to enroll more children in the program, president and CEO Jay Justin said.
“It costs us about $1,200 to make and support a match for a year,” he said. “This (Over the Edge) could be the financial driver that gets us to 1,000 matches.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters works with more than 32 schools in the area to offer community-based and school-based matches. If a compatible child on the waiting list is not ready to be matched when a volunteer signs up, the agency reaches out to a school, which then recommends a new candidate.
“This helps us manage our staffing, waiting list and focus our programming where we can make the most impact,” Justin said. “We learned years ago that we can’t just enroll every child who wants to join the program, regardless of the need, because the real stumbling block is not finding the kids, it’s engaging the volunteers.”
There evidently is a strong need. One in three children in the Quad-Cities is living in a single-parent household, Justin said, and another 12 percent of children are living with a grandparent or other relative. Those in the latter group represent a growing list of inquiries, referrals and matches within the program.
“They (grandparents) can provide the stability, but not the active experiences kids need to explore and be physically active,” Justin said.
'This is no big deal'
To kick things off Friday afternoon, Justin and Davenport Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Art Tate will walk backward down the wall. Tate, a retired Army colonel and member of the board of directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters, signed up first.
During the descent, ropes connect participants to crews on the roof and on the ground, while a lever on their harness controls rappelling pace. Squeezing it releases tension on the rope and allows the participant to drop; letting go of the lever engages the break.
“It doesn’t get any safer than that,” said Abbie Bruns, an avid rock climber and rope volunteer who works at Active Endeavors, one of the event’s main sponsors. “There really is no chance of failure.”
Lopez, who turns 90 Aug. 30, cited former President George H.W. Bush as motivation. The fellow World War II veteran went skydiving four years ago to celebrate his 90th birthday.
“This is no big deal here,” Lopez said referring to the task ahead. “At least I don’t want to go deep-sea diving.”
His family members are excited and nervous at the same time.
“We’re all trying to tell him, ‘You know, it’s a little bit of a deal,’” said Lisa Lopez, his other daughter. “He’s not gonna listen to me.”
However, he will have to listen to organizers if they don’t feel comfortable with sending him down. In that case, his niece’s husband will get to go.
Lopez, who is undergoing a knee replacement Sept. 5, feels confident.
“They all tell me I’m a little crazy,” he said with another smile. “Maybe it will add another two years to my life.”
Revisiting his roots
A trip to the top of Hotel Blackhawk also brings Lopez back in time.
As a teenager in the mid-1940s, the Mexican-American earned $0.35 an hour working as a busboy at the Davenport Club on the building’s 11th floor, where a complete dinner in those days cost $2.
“That was one of the reasons I signed up,” he said. “I’ll kill two birds with one stone.”
The primary reason he volunteered, though, was to back positive youth mentoring. Growing up during the Great Depression, Lopez and his nine siblings were raised in squalid living conditions at Cook’s Point in southwest Davenport, home to more than 200 mostly Mexican-Americans until the community’s collapse in 1952.
Lopez stood up to racial prejudice in the service and later joined the National Guard. His father was a railroad worker, so he followed suit. He eventually painted tractors at the International Harvester Farmall Plant in Rock Island before retiring as a truck driver for Sivyer Steel Corp. in Bettendorf.
“I missed out on a lot of education,” Lopez said. “I didn’t have no mentors to help me, nobody to tell me which way to go.”
The devoted family man, who has eight children, 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, strives to lead by example. In October, he will be inducted into the Iowa Latino Hall of Fame in Des Moines.
Prior to his rooftop escapade, Lopez cooked 25 pounds of taco beef for Friday night bingo at LULAC. Proceeds from the weekly gathering fund scholarships. Last month, LULAC Council 10, Davenport, and Council 5285, Moline, awarded 56 scholarships totaling $50,000.
“This is what keeps me going,” said Lopez, who prefers standing to sitting. “I feel energized.”
But when he left Hotel Blackhawk, it was time for his afternoon nap.