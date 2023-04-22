Food, culture and classrooms are among the standout differences between the Quad-Cities and home for three international students.

Abdul Kamara, 23, came to the United States from Liberia for an undergraduate degree. Now a senior environmental studies and public health major at Augustana College in Rock Island, Kamara said he first learned of Augie through a college prep program in his hometown.

"I applied to a couple of (U.S.) schools and was accepted, but Augustana gave me the best financial aid," he said. "So that's why I took it; it was the best offer."

Artem Bondarets, a high school sophomore from Ukraine, came to Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf last year.

"I wanted to study in the U.S. because I wanted to learn English," the 16-year-old said. "Rivermont gave me a good scholarship. I've enjoyed the time that I've spent here."

Nghi Ho, a 13-year-old from Vietnam, is attending her first year — eighth grade — at Rivermont.

"My mom wanted me to try out studying abroad here (the U.S.) because she wanted to send me here for college already," she said. "I was like, 'OK, let's do it.' Now I'm here."

Quad-City life

Because they rarely have their own vehicles, Kamara said, many international students are limited to campus, which is a feature he likes about Augustana.

He described the Quad-Cities as a, "pretty regular place."

"There's stuff to do and nothing to do at the same time," Kamara said. "It's more about meeting people who want to go out and explore."

Compared to her hometown of Ho Chi Minh City, Ho thinks the Quad-Cities is, "pretty, straightforwardly boring."

"Still, the people are nice and the air is really nice too," she said.

Bondarets seconded the sentiment on boredom and air quality.

Transportation highlights a big social difference for Kamara and Bondarets.

"Back home, almost everyone walks to their destinations. If you had somewhere to go, like a store, you had to walk," Kamara said. "If you walk here, I feel really out of place, because most use cars to get around and while going places."

In Ukraine, public transportation is the norm.

"Here, you can't go anywhere without cars," Bondarets said. "People use (Ukrainian) public transportation, because it's great. Ukrainian highways are so pretty. I really enjoy my time traveling in Ukraine because every (train/bus) station is something unique."

Kamara said walking was linked to social aspects of his home culture, allowing those within his community to regularly interact.

"If I'm going somewhere 2 or 3 miles away, in my head, I'm going to walk. Easy. Because if I'm walking, I'm seeing people," he said.

In general, Kamara thinks social interactions are much more reserved to "close" friends in U.S. culture.

"The social fabric here, I think, is not as strong as back home. If you lived in a community, you pretty much knew everybody or at least the majority," he said. "Here, I don't even know who my neighbors are."

Luckily, Kamara has made several good friends while in the U.S.

"I will definitely miss them, especially when we all graduate," he said. "These people really shaped me into who I am and who I'm going to be when I graduate, my professors and my friends."

He also found a community outside of the Augie campus, giving him a slice of home: The Quad-City Liberian Association.

"We usually go there for some of our traditional food and stuff," Kamara said. "It's been really welcoming."

A culinary consensus

All three students agreed that American food was one big culture shock.

Bondarets was surprised at the prevalence of fast food, for instance.

"I gained some kilograms in the U.S.," he said. "Ukraine is an agricultural country, and we have a good quality of food, for everything, because we have the best land for plantations … and the prices you pay in Ukraine will be much cheaper."

He also thinks U.S. tip culture is "crazy."

"The food is very different from Vietnam," Ho said. "Personally, I don't like it. It's a bit bland. But, I mean, it's school lunch, so you can't expect much. You know, the fish here is very good. I like the fish and shrimp and shellfish in general. It's so good."

Kamara isn't particularly drawn to campus dining at Augie, either.

"The first few times I went to the CSL (Gerber Center for Student Life dining), I just called my mom straight-up and was like, 'I need to find some traditional food,' because I missed it," he said. "There was pizza, there were fries, which are good, but I just wanted something that I know and really liked."

Since then, he and his mom often "cook online" via FaceTime or phone call, where she teaches him how to make traditional meals.

Still, Kamara found an option if he's ever in a bind: "(Raising) Cane's is the greatest (U.S.) fast food joint," he said.

The learning curve

A key difference with U.S. education compared to Liberia, Kamara said, is having more student-teacher interaction.

"Back home, it's more instructional. Teachers would tell you what to do or read and you'd do it. There's no set office hours, anything like that," he said. "Here, it's more like a discussion."

Similarly, Bondarets thinks his U.S. teachers often are, "more ready to help" their students than in Ukraine but said it depends on the teacher.

On the contrary, Ho thinks it's harder to reach teachers in the U.S., as she was used to learning from one homeroom teacher, typically in one classroom.

"In America, you have multiple teachers who teach different classes for their subjects," she said. "So it can be harder to get to them. You have to use email or you have to meet them during the day. That can be very difficult."

At Rivermont, Ho said, she often finishes most school work in class. She has more projects compared to exams or quizzes.

"I do, like, enjoy school here more, because we have less of a workload, despite having more teachers," Ho said. "Socially, I think that people are more connected and friendly to each other here. I've seen a lot of middle-school students, even elementary students, interact with high schoolers, and they're very friendly to each other. I think it's nice."

One feature she misses about school in Vietnam?

"Naptime," Ho said. "That was fun."

Bondarets said American schools offered more choices than in Ukraine.

"In the Ukrainian system, you can't choose your classes like in America," he said.

In his home country, students learn each subject with the same class each day, as opposed to switching between classes.

"I think it makes your friendships stronger because you spend more time with the same people," Bondarets said.

Communicating with his hometown friends has been vital in Bondarets' experience, having arrived at Rivermont last February — right before the Russia-Ukraine war began.

"After they declared war against Ukraine, I was shocked, to be honest," he said. "I didn't sleep for, like, two days I would say. I had to live my life as usual, but I tried to stay connected my friends in Ukraine. It was hard."

One of Bondarets' friend's home was targeted by Russian soldiers, he said, but only buildings were hit, not people.

"Every day I speak to my friends in Ukraine," he said. "We speak about anything we can — classes, life, philosophy, everything."

'You have to discipline yourself'

Kamara said he learned about — and experienced — racism for the first time in the U.S.

"Back home, it's not really a thing. I didn't really understand what it is," Kamara said. "It's kind of like a question of, 'Why are people like this?' or 'Why does this happen?' you know, living in the 21st century."

Though Kamara said he misses home, he reminds himself that he, "came here for a purpose."

"When I learn a new concept in class, I'm thinking, How well does this concept translate back home?" he said. "I have to achieve what I came here for, so I have to study, balance all my academics, extracurriculars and work."

He also plays club soccer at Augie, and he's a research assistant for the Upper Mississippi Center. To pull off such a busting schedule, he stays focused.

"Stick to your schedule, and get your work done," Kamara said. "As a college student, procrastination is always in the mix … but you have to discipline yourself to understand what you want and what you have to do to get there."

Moving forward

Both of Ho's parents want her to continue her education in the U.S., based on how well she's adapted at Rivermont.

"It's going pretty well," she said. "So I guess I will return here for high school or college. Yeah, I'm going to stay here for a long time."

One thing Ho said she already has developed during her first year in America is a sense of self-identity.

"A lot of (U.S.) people come from various cultures," she said. "I think having a self-identity with your culture or background will help in conversations, or communication in general."

Bondarets isn't sure if he'll stay in the U.S. after Rivermont.

"I miss my home. I love my country. I want to get American education because it's a good quality education," he said. "But I also didn't see my friends for two years."

As he nears graduation, Kamara is job hunting in the U.S., saying more opportunities exist here than in Liberia.

Pursuing a career in urban planning and geographic information systems (GIS), he plans to take his knowledge home with him.

"My plan is to go into the workforce to actually figure out what areas of GIS or urban planning I really want to focus on," he said. "Just to get that real-life field experience, then go back to grad school.

"Before I go back home, I want to be well-prepared to actually make an impact."

Advice from QC International Students: Whether it's studying abroad for a term or making a four-year move, here's some advice for other students looking to take the leap overseas for their education: Abdul Kamara, 23, Augustana College: "Network as much as you can; you don't know what opportunities might be available to you," he said. "Explore whatever opportunities are available … It's more like exploring your interests, to make your interests into your passion." Secondly, Kamara advises to enjoy time at home. "Basically, appreciate what you have at home—because when you come out here, it'll be totally different," he said. Kamara also advises other international students to find a purpose, and don't forget it when times get stressful. Artem Bondarets, 16, Rivermont Collegiate Though he acknowledges the first month moving away may be hard, he says to "stay strong." "Don't be afraid," Bondarets said. "If you stay here for a while, you'll realize it's a great place. You just need time to get used to it." Using a personal example, he shared how his father came to the U.S. during the fall of the Soviet Union. "He told me how most students with him would go back home because it was so hard for them," Bondarets said. "But, he's glad he stayed because the U.S. has impacted his future so much … he learned a lot of important things in the U.S., it changed his mindset." Nghi Ho, 13, Rivermont Collegiate "If you keep your mind open, it'll be easy," she said of the international student experience. "You have to experience new people, new areas and new weather. I think you should be able to adapt." Ho said she takes comfort knowing she still regularly interacts with her family back home. "Of course, everyone has different views and their different sense of security when they're in another country," she said. "For me, I'm pretty relaxed most of the time, being away from home." Though traveling back-and-forth each semester can be "a bit of a struggle," Ho knows her parents, siblings and childhood friends are just a call or text away. "It might not be consistent," she said. "But, it's still communication." Ho also said it's important to stay on top of your health while studying abroad.

Photos: Step Afrika! performance at Augustana College Centennial Hall