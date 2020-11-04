Overhead sign raised on new bridge

The addition of directional signage is one of the final details before the Iowa-bound span of the new Interstate 74 bridge opens to traffic later this month.

The standard/frame for the overhead signs was raised Wednesday on the westbound span, near the exit into downtown Bettendorf.

The first span of the bridge is to open by month's end, though a date has not been determined.

Meanwhile, workers continue this week to place the cables that will help guide the arch segments for the eastbound span toward their meeting point over the Mississippi River as more pieces are added.

At some point in coming months, both directions of traffic over the bridge will share the one completed span. Details are expected soon.

