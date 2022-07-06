Overnight fire damages Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities building (July 6, 2022)

An overnight fire early Wednesday morning damaged the Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities building at 3625 Mississippi Ave., Davenport.
Davenport Fire Department crews were dispatched around 2:50 a.m. after a passerby noticed flames coming from the building, according to District Chief Scott Farnsworth.
"The first arriving company saw fire along the roof line (and) went in to investigate," Farnsworth said. "It appears most of the fire was to the exterior, so we sent crews to the roof, and they were able to extinguish the fire and overhaul the affected area.
"It was a relatively small fire," he said.
The department will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. The dollar amount of damage was unknown.