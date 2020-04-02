Owner of Davenport's Filling Station has coronavirus, doors closed for now

"He is the Filling Station,'' Soenke said of her longtime boss, who has always lived by "the customer is always right'' way of doing business. "He is the reason we all stayed. He does business right and I have never been treated like an employee. I have a (college) degree, worked as an X-ray technician, worked at Sancho's for some great people, but when I got laid off as an X-ray tech, Donny gave me a job and treated me — and my three children — like his own. We only want him to get better. Donny, people need to know, has not worked in the kitchen in a long time.''

One Davenport business owner said the Filling Station is doing the right thing and hopes Wachal works his way through the difficulty the coronavirus presents.

"It's sad, but I applaud them taking the right steps,'' said Eric Ludtke, owner of Big E's Gunchies, an eatery/bar located on Davenport's Telegraph Road. "Donny and his family are wonderful people. You can tell how special his place is, because people love working for him. All anyone wants is him to get healthy and everyone to be safe and make our way through this.''

Lutdke said he has long had a respectful soft spot for Wachal.