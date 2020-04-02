Owner of Davenport's Filling Station has coronavirus, doors closed for now

Nestled just off Davenport's 35th and Brady Streets, rests an icon, a Quad Cities staple since 1971.
Owned by Donny Wachal and operated full-time by manager Jonelle "Pee Wee'' Ellingworth, the Filling Station restaurant/bar has temporarily shut its doors.
An April 1 post on the Filling Station Facebook page, said Wachal took ill March 16, and as a precaution, had not been on site since. The post adds that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is dealing with the new coronavirus now, and a decision to close was made.
Since Iowa's social distancing regulations were put in place March 14, the Filling Station had been only offering takeout and food delivery.
The post also states the decision to close is for the safety of the employees and that no other employee has tested positive for the virus. The restaurant is undergoing a deep clean out of precaution and that all thoughts on behalf of (owner) Donny Wachal are appreciated. It says the Filling Station will open "when appropriate.''
"I can tell you that Donny was not in the kitchen that day and only stopped in for a short period,'' said longtime staffer Jill Soenke, a 24-year employee of the Filling Station. "Pee Wee handles the day-to-day stuff. Donny wasn't in long enough to have contact with anyone.''
Soenke, says Wachal is the reason there is a Filling Station, which turns 50 in July. For years, he would come in early the morning, work through lunch, take a small break and come back for an evening shift.
"He is the Filling Station,'' Soenke said of her longtime boss, who has always lived by "the customer is always right'' way of doing business. "He is the reason we all stayed. He does business right and I have never been treated like an employee. I have a (college) degree, worked as an X-ray technician, worked at Sancho's for some great people, but when I got laid off as an X-ray tech, Donny gave me a job and treated me — and my three children — like his own. We only want him to get better. Donny, people need to know, has not worked in the kitchen in a long time.''
One Davenport business owner said the Filling Station is doing the right thing and hopes Wachal works his way through the difficulty the coronavirus presents.
"It's sad, but I applaud them taking the right steps,'' said Eric Ludtke, owner of Big E's Gunchies, an eatery/bar located on Davenport's Telegraph Road. "Donny and his family are wonderful people. You can tell how special his place is, because people love working for him. All anyone wants is him to get healthy and everyone to be safe and make our way through this.''
Lutdke said he has long had a respectful soft spot for Wachal.
"You don't last this long in business by doing it wrong,'' Lutdke said. "One of my fondest memories of being in business is something Donny said to me. Our golf outing was in the morning and his golf outing was in the afternoon and we crossed paths on the golf course.
"He said he heard good things about what I was doing,'' Ludtke added. "He appreciated how I was doing business. He didn't have to do that. He could have said "look greenhorn, you don't know nothin','' but he was gracious. That meant the world to me.''
Soenke says the Filling Station will get back to business when the time is right.
"That day is coming,'' she said, getting emotional as she talked about Wachal and the impact he has had on her life. "We all want nothing but good for Donny and to be safe. Things will be good again, I promise.''
