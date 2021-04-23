 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owners delay opening of Cambridge pharmacy
0 comments
topical alert

Owners delay opening of Cambridge pharmacy

  • 0
citysigns-cambridge_AMU3017.JPG

CAMBRIDGE — Ridgewood Pharmacy in Cambridge will open sometime in July rather than next month, according to owner Donna Merideth.

When news of the new pharmacy was announced earlier this year, it was scheduled to open in May, but a variety of unforeseen circumstances and issues at their location has delayed that.

Merideth said “a lot of things” contributed to the delay, including timing to get all the paperwork, contracts, approvals and licenses.

“I wouldn't necessarily call out anybody,” she said. “We want to make sure we are completely prepared before we open so we can provide the best customer service.”

“We are sorry for the delay,” she added. “We're excited to get into the community and meet people.”

Merideth and her husband, Jeff, also own pharmacies in Alpha and Silvis.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News