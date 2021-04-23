Owners delay opening of Cambridge pharmacy

CAMBRIDGE — Ridgewood Pharmacy in Cambridge will open sometime in July rather than next month, according to owner Donna Merideth.

When news of the new pharmacy was announced earlier this year, it was scheduled to open in May, but a variety of unforeseen circumstances and issues at their location has delayed that.

Merideth said “a lot of things” contributed to the delay, including timing to get all the paperwork, contracts, approvals and licenses.

“I wouldn't necessarily call out anybody,” she said. “We want to make sure we are completely prepared before we open so we can provide the best customer service.”

“We are sorry for the delay,” she added. “We're excited to get into the community and meet people.”

Merideth and her husband, Jeff, also own pharmacies in Alpha and Silvis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0