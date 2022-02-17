Owners of Elmore Ave. Rudy's Tacos holds fundraisers for medical expenses

Michael Kehl is expecting quite a large crowd to stop by The Iconic Event & Reception Venue to support his wife, Cassie. Family, friends and customers at their restaurant have reached out often over the past year to offer help and words of comfort.

"We're probably going have a little over 100 people there, maybe more," Michael said. "Cassie knows everybody."

"Yeah, because I like to talk," Cassie responded with a laugh.

The couple, who owns Rudy's Tacos at 3944 Elmore Ave. in Davenport, has been grateful for the support, as the past year has not been easy.

The Kehl's are holding a fundraiser 1-5 p.m. Feb. 20 at The Iconic Event & Reception Venue, 1725 2nd Ave., Rock Island, to help offset medical costs related to a tumor Cassie is having treated. A taco meal will be served for $10, and people can play bingo for $10 a card. There will also be a basket raffle.

In January 2021, Cassie found out that she had a 6-centimeter tumor behind her right eye. Surgery to remove the tumor was scheduled for March, but she had a stroke an hour into the operation, which left her paralyzed on her left side.

Michael wasn't able to bring Cassie home until August, after months of more surgeries and rehabilitation. One month later, their restaurant burned down. They plan to reopen in March, Michael said.

While she is working on regaining her ability to walk, Cassie will never be able to work again. She's starting radiation treatment in March to shrink the remaining tumor, which means traveling back and forth from Iowa City. Funds from the event will go toward the radiation treatment and travel costs.

Tina Tharp Noe, a close friend of the Kehl's, said the couple had done a lot for the community over the years, like hosting events to raise money for the Children's Therapy Center of the Quad-Cities. They've been involved with Rudy's Tacos, a local restaurant chain, since 1984.

"There are just so many people who love and care about [Michael and Cassie]," Noe said.

