Pabst Blue Ribbon picks Davenport artist as finalist in Art Can Contest

“The Art Can Contest allows us to literally turn our biggest platform into a blank canvas for an emerging artist,” said Andrew Heard, brand manager of art at Pabst Blue Ribbon. “We put original art in the hands of millions every year and allow our customers to experience incredible art wherever they are enjoying a Pabst Blue Ribbon.”

There were roughly 3,000 entries this year. Of the top 20 finalists chosen by the company and Juxtapoz representatives, three were from Illinois (Chicago, Plainfield, and Rockford).

The top three winners will be chosen by the public at pabstblueribbon.com/art-contest-2020-finalists. The winners will be announced Friday, Feb. 28.

Only the top winner will have his or her design featured on over 30 million cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon nationwide. The prizes will be $10,000 for first place, $3,500 for second, and $1,500 for third.

McClearly’s PBR design depicts a masked thief running away with the PBR logo, accompanied by a similarly masked raccoon accomplice.