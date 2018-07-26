Two large paddlewheelers will resume Mississippi River cruises through the Quad-City area starting next week.
The American Queen and the American Duchess, both owned by the American Queen Steamboat Company, will travel the area through September, with day stops planned Aug. 9 and Sept. 21 in Bettendorf.
The American Queen, the largest steamboat ever built, features 218 suites and staterooms. The 420-foot boat has six decks and a crew of 172; it can carry 424 passengers.
The American Duchess has 83 suites with a crew of 82. The 340-foot boat has four decks and can carry up to 166 guests.
Passengers on the boats are able to take shore excursions to local sites such as the Village of East Davenport, the Figge Art Museum in Davenport, the Quad-City Botanical Center in Rock Island, the John Deere Pavilion in Moline, John Deere's Harvester Works in East Moline, the Immigrant Windmill in Fulton and LeClaire's business district.
Non-passengers will not be allowed onto the boats.
For more details, call 888-749-5280 or visit americanqueensteamboatcompany.
Locally, riverboat excursions from the Quad-Cities are available on the Celebration Belle in Moline (call 309-764-1952) and the Riverboat Twilight (call 815-845-2333).