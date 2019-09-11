In 2000, The Rev. Dr. Gerald “Jerry” Schumm Jr. paddled the length of the Mississippi River. This fall he is reliving his journey on land (in his camper) following the Great River Road from Lake Itasca to Louisiana.
Among his stops to talk about "Pass the Paddle: Mississippi Dreamin’ Come Hell or High Water," which he co-wrote, will be a book-signing 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Barnes & Noble, NorthPark Mall, Davenport.
The book is his memoir about his journey down the Mississippi River, and how his lifelong dream to canoe the length of the river became a reality, according to a news release.
He never paddled alone. Friends and family members signed up to journey sections of the river. A ceremonial paddle was passed from one canoeist to the next in a giant relay.
Schumm is a retired United Church of Christ minister and social studies teacher.
The book is available at www.amazon.com and Barnes & Noble. for more information, go to www.jerryschumm.com.