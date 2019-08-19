Lock and Dam No. 15 spans the Mississippi River between Rock Island and Davenport. The access bridge seen in this photo is being prepped for sandblasting and painting. The project is expected to take several years and cost $14 million.
Tarps cover a section of Lock and Dam 15 on the Mississippi River in Davenport, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. The bridge above the rollers, used for maintaining the mechanical systems, is being sanded and painted.
Lock and Dam No. 15 spans the Mississippi River between Rock Island and Davenport. The access bridge seen in this photo is being prepped for sandblasting and painting. The project is expected to take several years and cost $14 million.
QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
Tarps cover a section of Lock & Dam 15 on the Mississippi River near the Rock Island Arsenal. A $14 million maintenance project is underway on the service bridge above the dam.
ANDY ABEYTA / aabeyta@qctimes.com
Tarps cover a section of Lock and Dam 15 on the Mississippi River in Davenport, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. The bridge above the rollers, used for maintaining the mechanical systems, is being sanded and painted.
A large section of the dam at Lock & Dam 15 on the Mississippi River at the Rock Island Arsenal has been shrouded in tarps as a $14 million maintenance projects gets underway.
It is the out-of-view span above the world's largest roller dam that is the focus of the work.
The service bridge that provides maintenance access to the roller gates, dam and pier houses is being sanded and painted, and some of its support structure is being replaced, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Corps spokesman Allen Marshall said the entire maintenance project is being done by Minnesota-based Abhe & Svoboda at a cost of $14 million. It is expected to take two or three construction seasons. It is not expected to affect traffic on the Government Bridge.
The tarps that currently cover about one-fourth of the dam are there to contain the lead paint that is being sandblasted off the service bridge. The goal is keeping the fragments out of the Mississippi River.
The presence of lead paint on the 85-year-old service bridge was one important factor in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' success in landing the funding necessary to make improvements. Federal funding for lock-and-dam repairs is highly competitive, which is affecting other aspects of the lock-and-dam work at Rock Island.
The crane that was part of the service bridge was "red tagged" and removed from service over a year ago, said Corps of Engineers program manager Matthew Coffelt. It did not pass inspection.
"Right now, that crane is out of service because of its age," Coffelt said. "A lot of those cranes are no longer safe for use."
The crane that previously was stationed on the service bridge was used for, among other things, lifting the roofs off the pier houses. The concrete "houses" atop the roller gates contain gears and other mechanical components for raising and lowering the rollers to control the river's flow.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Now, when such work is required, a marine-based crane is sent downstream from a storage location in LeClaire, Coffelt said.
In the event the dam's bulkheads must be moved into place to completely stop the flow of water below Lock & Dam 15, bulkhead lifters are located on the underside of the service bridge, he said.
The dam's bridge is not visible to the public because of its elevation. Located on the downstream side of the Government Bridge, the service bridge runs the length of the 1,200-plus-foot-long dam and easily could accommodate the width of a car or SUV. The bridge is original to the lock and dam, which was completed in 1934.
In addition to being sanded and repainted, the dam is getting some structural improvements. The shock-absorber-like "pads" that rest between concrete structures are being replaced.
"They'll have to jack up the (service) bridge to accomplish that," Coffelt said. "I personally have never seen that happen on any of our dams."
The lock and dam at Rock Island consists of a series of 11 metal cylinders (painted red) that span the water between concrete piers. The cylinders, or rollers, are raised or lowered to sustain desired river depth. The massive gears that are located inside each of the roller's pier house are operated by a mechanical system that is described as resembling a giant bicycle chain.
'Pier houses' at Dam 15
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-003
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-012
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-028
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-025
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-027
'Pier Houses at Dam 15
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-011
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-004
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-021
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-030
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-015
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-031
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-002
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-006
'Pier Houses' at Dam 15
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-024
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-014
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-007
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-026
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-023
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-017
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-001
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-016
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-022
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-008
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-010
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-029
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-020
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-009
050517-Big-Story-Roller-Houses-013
miss.riverlockno.15vol.11
miss.riverlockno.15vol.1102
miss.riverlockno.15vol.1118
miss.riverlockno.15vol.1121
miss.riverlockno.15vol.1134
miss.riverlockno.15vol.1139
miss.riverlockno.15vol.1142
miss.riverlockno.15vol.1144
miss.riverlockno.15vol.1147
miss.riverlockno.15vol.1154
miss.riverlockno.15vol.1156
miss.riverlockno.15vol.1158
miss.riverlockno.15vol.1161
miss.riverlockno.15vol.1163
miss.riverlockno.15vol.1165
miss.riverlockno.15vol.1169
miss.riverlockno.15vol.120
miss.riverlockno.15vol.132
miss.riverlockno.15vol.153
miss.riverlockno.15vol.158
miss.riverlockno.15vol.169
miss.riverlockno.15vol.172
miss.riverlockno.15vol.183
miss.riverlockno.15vol.184
miss.riverlockno.15vol.187
miss.riverlockno.15vol.193
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!