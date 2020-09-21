'Paint the lot' is back at Bettendorf's Family Museum

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three years ago the Family Museum in Bettendorf hosted a "Paint the Lot" event in celebration of its 20th anniversary, and ever since, people have been asking staff when they're going to do it again.

The answer: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, with a rain date of Saturday, Oct. 10, in the parking lot at 2900 Learning Campus Drive.

"We thought this would be a great time to bring it back since it is outdoors and we are able to socially distance participants," Sara Hodgini, the museum's business and community relations manager, said. "And families need something safe and fun to do."

The museum is selling 50 spots in the parking lot to ensure that people remain socially distanced.

"I personally can’t wait to see all the amazing original artwork," Hodgini said in a news release. "This is going to be a fun family activity and we know it will brighten up our parking lot and provide much joy."

The cost is $50 per space. If a business wants to purchase a space to paint its logo or promote its business, the cost is $250.

Participants are asked to check in no later than 11 a.m. so everyone can be finished by 3:30 p.m.