'Paint the lot' is back at Bettendorf's Family Museum

Three years ago the Family Museum in Bettendorf hosted a "Paint the Lot" event in celebration of its 20th anniversary, and ever since, people have been asking staff when they're going to do it again.
The answer: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, with a rain date of Saturday, Oct. 10, in the parking lot at 2900 Learning Campus Drive.
"We thought this would be a great time to bring it back since it is outdoors and we are able to socially distance participants," Sara Hodgini, the museum's business and community relations manager, said. "And families need something safe and fun to do."
The museum is selling 50 spots in the parking lot to ensure that people remain socially distanced.
"I personally can’t wait to see all the amazing original artwork," Hodgini said in a news release. "This is going to be a fun family activity and we know it will brighten up our parking lot and provide much joy."
The cost is $50 per space. If a business wants to purchase a space to paint its logo or promote its business, the cost is $250.
Participants are asked to check in no later than 11 a.m. so everyone can be finished by 3:30 p.m.
Artists may use any interior or exterior latex to paint their design, but no oil-based or spray paint. The spots are nine feet, seven inches wide and 16 feet by 11 inches long.
The museum staff advises planning ahead, with a design ready. If possible, bring stencils or tools; a hula hoop is a great template for a big circle and a yard stick will help keep your lines straight. Bring a roller for large areas.
The museum will provide chalk to outline designs and line spaces. Artists are encouraged to bring their own paint, but the museum also will have fresh gallons of black, white and primary colors available for artists to use, as well as a limited supply of donated paint in a variety of colors available on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information or to reserve a space, call 563-344-4168.
Blackhawk Bank & Trust is the presenting sponsor.
