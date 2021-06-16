Painted fiberglass bison draws attention to the Bison Bridge project

Bicyclists and walkers slowed down as they passed the Ben Butterworth Parkway parking lot, looking curiously at the life-size bison statue made of fiberglass, getting painted with grass and flowers.

When one cyclist stopped and signed up to support the Bison Bridge Foundation after learning about bison and the project, project creator and environmentalist Chad Pregracke gave him a round of applause and shouted, "We got him!"

"This hopefully will be an attraction to get people to come over and ask what it's about," Pregracke said.

+4 National park coming to the Quad-Cities? Pregracke reveals plans for Bison Bridge Pregracke’s plan would use the vacated Interstate 80 bridge and state-owned land on either side of it to create either two state parks or — ideally — a national park that crosses over the Mississippi River.

What it's about is the Bison Bridge Foundation's proposal to create a tourist attraction on the Interstate 80 bridge, turning it into a park and event space, with a small herd of bison roaming one side. The bridge would connect state or national parks on both sides of the Mississippi River.

Illinois Department of Transportation officials are currently considering their options for repairing or replacing the bridge, which crosses the Mississippi River connecting LeClaire, Iowa, to Rapids City, Illinois.

Bison Bridge's goal is to get 50,000 people signed up as supporters of the project. As of Wednesday morning 29,557 people have been recorded.