Pair 'engaged in combat' in Bettendorf bar

A Rock Island man is accused by Bettendorf police of engaging in "combat" over the weekend in a Bettendorf bar.
Shawn Wren Jr., 31, was arrested early Sunday and is charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a felony. He was booked into the Scott County Jail around 3 a.m., records show.
A criminal complaint by Bettendorf police describes an incident at Central Avenue Tap, 2604 Central Ave., which began with the bar owner asking Wren's co-defendant, Rebecca Castaneda-Valdez, to leave.
The woman then "broke a beer bottle on her head and then began stabbing multiple other victims with this same beer bottle," responding officers wrote.
While Castaneda-Valdez was stabbing the bar owner, police said, Wren, "aided and abetted in the assault by punching this same victim, allowing the co-def (defendant) to continually stab the victim.
"The victim suffered serious injuries resulting in lacerations to her left hand, slicing skin from her fingers, a puncture wound to her back and bruising and swelling around her left eye and mouth. The victim was transported by MEDIC to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries."
Wren also was charged with public intoxication and interfering with official acts for refusing to give his name. When police independently identified Wren, records show, he was found to be wanted on an arrest warrant out of Rock Island County for failing to appear in a domestic battery case.
He has been charged in Scott County with probation violations on drug charges in 2012 and 2013 and was convicted of felony burglary in 2016. In the burglary case, a felony assault charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Castaneda-Valdez fled the bar before police arrived, the report states.