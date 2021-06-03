Pair of programs explore race, poverty, adolescence and justice

“We want to have what we call ‘courageous conversations,’” Nunn-Dixon said in a news release. "This work is all about bringing about healing — and not only healing, but awareness. We want others to be aware that poverty does exist in our community. We want to get them involved in our movement.”

In a news release, the Juvenile Justice Coalition of the Quad-Cities pointed out recent research shows Black, brown and other children of color who experience racial bias also suffer high rates of fear, anxiety and depression. Additionally, police encounters with youth can increase crime instead of reduce it.

The webinar will tackle the racial bias-induced traumas like:

• Being followed in a store by managers because of their color.

• Living in communities and going to schools that are highly surveilled by police.

• Experiencing frequent police stops and possible frisking.

• And watching news reports or online coverage of Black adults and youth being shot and killed by police officers.