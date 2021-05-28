Palmer College of Chiropractic seeks participants over 50 for spine-health study

Scientists at the Palmer Center for Chiropractic Research in Davenport are looking for adults age 50 and over in the Quad-Cities area to participate in a study called “Active Aging for Spine Health.”

The purpose of this research study is to learn how chiropractic patients manage chronic spine problems as they grow older.

Participants will be asked to complete an online survey and/or phone interview. Researchers will also gather participants' thoughts on using computers and smartphone apps for managing their health.

You may be eligible to join the study if you meet the following criteria:

• Age 50 years or older

• Use chiropractic care for a chronic spine condition, such as back or neck pain

• Willing to complete an online survey and/or are willing to talk about managing your spine health during a recorded research interview

The Active Aging for Spine Health study is a collaborative project between Palmer College of Chiropractic and Northwestern Health Sciences University.

Anyone interested in participating in the study should contact Anna Ziegler, D.C., M.M., at 563-884-5152 or spinehealthstudy@palmer.edu. For more information visit palmer.edu/spine-health-study.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0