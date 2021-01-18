Palmer College proposes moving planned student housing

Palmer College of Chiropractic wants to build more housing on its campus — but not where it was previously planned.
Davenport's Plan & Zoning Commission meets Tuesday to consider a request by Palmer College to amend its campus plan to build student housing on vacant land once eyed for a sports field between East 11th and East 10th Street and Perry Street and Pershing Avenue.
The project would include 115 units with off-street parking and would replace the proposed student housing along Main Street between 7th and 8th streets.
College officials plan to reduce the size of the planned recreation field to allow for the construction of student housing closer to the Palmer campus and amenities like the Palmer clinic, fitness center, students services and the planned athletic field.
"Student surveys indicated the need for more student housing closer to Palmer's campus core," according to a presentation from Dennis Marchiori, Palmer College chancellor and CEO, provided at a neighborhood meeting held last week.
Project architect Greg Gowey of Davenport echoed Machiori and said Palmer's request does not change the amount of housing planned, but merely relocates it.
Roughly 1,000 students are enrolled at Palmer, with 150 students currently living on campus and another 30% to 40% living in rented neighborhood and downtown houses and apartments, according to the college's request for a zoning amendment.
The proposed 10-year plan allows for an accommodation of up to 1,500 students, with 400 living on campus and the addition of 130 beds in new student housing.
If approved, construction is expected to begin in May of this year, with completion expected in May 2022, according to Palmer.
City officials in 2018 rezoned more than 37 acres into a planned institutional district as part of Palmer's 10-year master plan that includes about $50 million in investments aimed at making the college more competitive for attracting students.
Having already invested in the R. Richard Bittner Athletic & Recreation Center, Marchiori at the time said student housing, athletic fields and green space were next on the school's list.
But it called for the demolition of 12 historic properties, which drew some ire and concerns — including from the Davenport Civil Rights Commission — that removing some of the city's affordable housing stock and replacing some of it with student housing would cause a disparate impact on minority renters.
Scott Tunnicliff, director of the Hilltop Campus Village, said he supports Palmer's request.
"It's true there was some housing on the land that was torn down, but what's going to come up is probably going to be superior to that," Tunnicliff said, calling it a "misnomer" that all the homes demolished were "historic" and habitable.
"The buildings demolished were old and in not very good condition, but that's not the same as being historic," Tunnicliff said. "This is going to be creative infill in the urban core. It's going to draw additional people ... to support business in the area and strengthen the neighborhood. I think it's a very good use of the property, and we're supportive of it."
Also on Tuesday, zoning commissioners will hear a request to build townhouses instead of single-family homes and lift certain restrictions for a 38-acre development south of East 53rd Street, just west of the Bettendorf border.
More than 50 Davenport residents have signed a petition objecting to the request, arguing the development would negatively impact home values and increase traffic on 53rd Street and neighborhood roads.
Attempts to redevelop the land, most recently owned by Sophie Foster of Bettendorf, in the past have stalled.
In 2011, the farm land was rezoned for planned residential and commercial development, including around 46 single-family homes and an office development. And in 2018, citing higher-than-expected costs, different developers withdrew a proposal to build a 19-building, 304-unit apartment complex that would have included a potential dog park, club house and outdoor pool. North of the apartments, along 53rd Street, was proposed a multi-tenant commercial development.
Now, co-developers Russell Construction & Development and Dan Dolan Homes are requesting to remove the land use restrictions placed on the site in 2011 to mitigate potential impacts to surrounding homes, adjust the commercial zoning boundary, and enable multi-family residential development.
The developers propose building a mix of retail, restaurants and office space on the northern part of the land abutting East 53rd and approximately 170 townhomes to the south, both for rent and purchase.
"We certainly understand the neighbors’ concerns and are working with both city staff and members of council to do everything we can to alleviate their concerns," said Kevin Dolan of Dan Dolan Homes.
That includes reducing the number of residential units proposed in the last rezoning submission in 2018 by about half, and doubling the building setback to 50 feet.
"We are trying to bring growth and good business to the city of Davenport, and by no means intend or desire to hurt the residential neighborhoods surrounding the property, and really hope to increase home values by bringing amenities and walkability to their area," said Caitlin Russell, senior vice president at Russell Construction. "There’s been lots of plans for the property and it’s in a great location ... and is prime for development. We want to build something that we’re proud of and is going to be our neighbor, too."
Dolan said he would hope to begin construction mid-summer.