Palmer College proposes moving planned student housing

"It's true there was some housing on the land that was torn down, but what's going to come up is probably going to be superior to that," Tunnicliff said, calling it a "misnomer" that all the homes demolished were "historic" and habitable.

"The buildings demolished were old and in not very good condition, but that's not the same as being historic," Tunnicliff said. "This is going to be creative infill in the urban core. It's going to draw additional people ... to support business in the area and strengthen the neighborhood. I think it's a very good use of the property, and we're supportive of it."

Also on Tuesday, zoning commissioners will hear a request to build townhouses instead of single-family homes and lift certain restrictions for a 38-acre development south of East 53rd Street, just west of the Bettendorf border.

More than 50 Davenport residents have signed a petition objecting to the request, arguing the development would negatively impact home values and increase traffic on 53rd Street and neighborhood roads.

Attempts to redevelop the land, most recently owned by Sophie Foster of Bettendorf, in the past have stalled.