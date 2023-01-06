Palmer Grill closes for winter; Bettendorf seeks management partner to operate it

Bettendorf is looking for a provider to take over operations at the city-owned Palmer Grill as it struggles to find a replacement for its management.

While the restaurant closes for the winter months, the city has put out a Request for Proposals from parties interested in taking over the day-to-day operations, including staffing, management, and providing food and drink services both in the grill and on the golf course.

Located at Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road, the grill generally operates at a reduced capacity during the winter months while hosting an occasional event. The restaurant will remain fully closed this winter, however, until the golf course opens for the season.

“Upon the grill manager’s resignation and in sort of coming up with the best way to operate the grill in the future, we’ve decided to put out the request for proposals to find a management partner to help us in running the grill,” Bettendorf Director of Culture and Recreation Kim Kidwell said.

Interested parties must submit their proposals to Kidwell no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 11.

She said the grill had a hard time over the past year finding and keeping employees. The city held job fairs in an attempt to hire an assistant manager with no luck, so discussions were underway to find a company to staff and manage it.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, the labor shortage, the Palmer Grill was not immune to that," Kidwell said.

Most of the grill employees are seasonal, Kidwell said, but the few full-time staff members other than the grill manager were let go.

The grill manager gave notice of an end-of-year resignation in September, accelerating the need to find help handling business operations.

The city is in communication with at least one interested party, and Kidwell said she is hopeful that the grill will operate under new management in time to open alongside the golf course. Two open houses were held at the restaurant for those with questions or who wanted to see the space.

If no agreement is reached, the city will continue its search for a grill manager.