Palmer Hills in Bettendorf to open a putting-only course

Construction will be in full swing next year on the latest addition at Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf — an 18-hole putting course.

"It's 18 holes and 60,000 square feet of putting surface that is built and maintained like our regular greens," said Jon Waddell, PGA Head Golf Professional.

But it is not miniature golf, he stressed. "There is no artificial turf, no windmills and no gimmicks."

The course will consist of 18 holes — teeboxes and cups — spread over four over-sized putting surfaces. It will wrap around Palmer's outdoor pavilion and be built on a portion of the former hole No. 13.

Waddell said it is also different than a traditional practice green and will have more slopes, contours and undulation to challenge golfers.

Part of the attraction, he added, is “Anybody can do this and it can be done in a shorter amount of time (than a regular round).”

In fact, putting-only courses are part of a growing trend that opens up the game and golf courses to all skill levels.

