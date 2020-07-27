Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program cards arriving

Families with children who qualified for free or reduced meals have a new way to get needed food.

The state of Iowa has begun distributing Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer cards.

The child will receive an EBT card by mail. It will contain $307.80, which is about the cost of the normally-provided meals. The EBT card comes in a plain white envelope with a return address from Austin, Texas, and will be addressed to the child.

There is no additional registration needed. If a family had a child in pre-K through Grade 12 qualified for free or reduced school meals for the 2019-2020 school year before March 16, 2020, or who was enrolled in a CEP school, the child will receive the card, regardless of if the child’s family is already on food assistance or SNAP benefits.

They can be used at any store that accepts EBT benefits, which includes all major grocery chains and convenience stores. Parents must call the phone number included with the card and follow the instructions to activate it. The activation number is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week.