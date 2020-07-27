Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program cards arriving

Families with children who qualified for free or reduced meals have a new way to get needed food.
The state of Iowa has begun distributing Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer cards.
The child will receive an EBT card by mail. It will contain $307.80, which is about the cost of the normally-provided meals. The EBT card comes in a plain white envelope with a return address from Austin, Texas, and will be addressed to the child.
There is no additional registration needed. If a family had a child in pre-K through Grade 12 qualified for free or reduced school meals for the 2019-2020 school year before March 16, 2020, or who was enrolled in a CEP school, the child will receive the card, regardless of if the child’s family is already on food assistance or SNAP benefits.
They can be used at any store that accepts EBT benefits, which includes all major grocery chains and convenience stores. Parents must call the phone number included with the card and follow the instructions to activate it. The activation number is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week.
The cards cannot be used for prepared/hot food — whether it be from a store’s deli or a restaurant — pet food or non-food items. Families using grocery delivery can use the cards to pay for groceries, but not the service or delivery fees. For a full list of eligible food items, visit www.fns.gov/snap/eligible-food-items.
The cards are non-transferable and will carry over month to month. A parent can use a child’s card at a store without the child being present. The cards can be used once school is back in session. Unused benefits will be removed from the card one year after it was issued. Once the full benefit amount is used, the card can be thrown away.
For more information, visit dhs.iowa.gov or call 1-877-347-5678.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.