Pandemic making handling summer heat more challenging for Quad-Cities

The Quad-Cities will battle heat as well as COVID-19 this weekend, and not all of the options for keeping cool will be available because of the pandemic.
As of Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service had a heat advisory in effect from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and warned that temperatures could feel as high as 106 degrees with the heat index.
COVID-19 cases were also climbing Friday, with the Rock Island County Health Department warning that the numbers in its jurisdiction were getting comparable to those in April and March when the pandemic was considered at a peak.
The pandemic complicates how people can cope with heat, but COVID-19 precautions — especially wearing face coverings — will still be needed to combat the coronavirus, Janet Hill, chief operating officer for the Rock Island County Health Department, said.
“It’s still extremely important,” she said of using face coverings. “It’s our best defense against the spread of the virus.”
Concerning the forecast high temperatures, she warned people to stay in air conditioning when possible — some libraries and the malls will be open — to wear light, loose clothing and to keep drinking water.
“They shouldn’t wait until they are thirsty,” she said.
Restrictions designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus mean some places that normally operate as cooling centers will be unavailable, though others said they will still serve the function.
Rock Island and South Rock Island townships said they would have the service available if needed, but COVID-19 precautions will be in place, officials said. That includes social distancing.
People who need to use Rock Island Township’s hall will need their own face coverings, Alan M. Carmen, township supervisor, said. The hall will be available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays as a cooling center.
It is at 2827 7th Ave, Rock Island.
Township Supervisor Grace Diaz Shirk asked that people provide their own face covering if possible, but the township would have some face coverings and other protective gear available. The township hall will be available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.
It is at 4330 11th St, Rock Island.
Facilities that will not be available as cooling centers for the moment are Moline and South Moline townships, Genesis Health Systems properties and Davenport libraries, officials said Friday.
“We would consider usually but cannot offer shelters right now because of visitor restrictions,” Craig Cooper, a Genesis spokesman, said.
Though the libraries will not be available, several of Davenport’s parks include spray parks or other water features people can use to stay cool, city spokesman Kurt Allemeier said Friday. A list of those parks and hours will be available on the newspaper website.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity said it was also not planning any cooling centers as of Friday, but both it and Genesis provided tips for staying safe in extreme heat, including:
- Don’t leave small children or pets in a vehicle.
- Check on the elderly and sick frequently. The young and old are particularly vulnerable to heat.
- Get out of the heat periodically.
- Wear light-colored clothes.
- Stay in the shade.
- Use sunscreen.
- Take frequent breaks.
- Eat smaller meals, but eat more frequently.
- When possible, work outside early in the day or late in the day.
A more complete list of safety tips will be available on the newspaper’s website.
Rock Island County had 30 more people who contracted the coronavirus, which brought the total count for the pandemic to 1,315, according to the health department. The number of people hospitalized in the county jumped from 15 Thursday to 21 as of Friday.
Nita Ludwig, administrator of the health department, warned in a news release that the numbers were comparable to those in March and April, which was seen as the height of the pandemic in the county at that time.
She joined numerous other health and safety officials who have this week warned people to continue to wash hands, wear face coverings and avoid going out unless necessary.
In Scott County, 1,250 people had COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 47 people over Thursday’s count.
Neither county reported a new death because of the coronavirus, leaving Rock Island County at 30 and Scott County at 10.
Illinois reported Friday that its total number of cases was 159,344 and that 7,272 people had died because of COVID-19.
There were 37,730 people in Iowa with COVID-19, the state reported. Deaths from coronavirus were at 784.
