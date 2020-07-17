Pandemic making handling summer heat more challenging for Quad-Cities

“They shouldn’t wait until they are thirsty,” she said.

Restrictions designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus mean some places that normally operate as cooling centers will be unavailable, though others said they will still serve the function.

Rock Island and South Rock Island townships said they would have the service available if needed, but COVID-19 precautions will be in place, officials said. That includes social distancing.

People who need to use Rock Island Township’s hall will need their own face coverings, Alan M. Carmen, township supervisor, said. The hall will be available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays as a cooling center.

It is at 2827 7th Ave, Rock Island.

Township Supervisor Grace Diaz Shirk asked that people provide their own face covering if possible, but the township would have some face coverings and other protective gear available. The township hall will be available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

It is at 4330 11th St, Rock Island.

Facilities that will not be available as cooling centers for the moment are Moline and South Moline townships, Genesis Health Systems properties and Davenport libraries, officials said Friday.