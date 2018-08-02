If Illinois wants to maintain population and attract businesses, one thing that has to change is what is said about the state, said Greg Aguilar, director of Q2030 for the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.
Aguilar was one of three panelists invited to participate Thursday in Election 2018: Seeking Solutions, an Illinois issue forum sponsored by National Public Radio Illinois, WVIK Quad-Cities 90.3 and AARP. A podcast was broadcast live by NPR.
The other two panelists were Moline Alderman at-large Sonia Berg, who also is a real estate agent with Ruhl & Ruhl, and Michael Glanz, executive director of The ARC of the Quad-Cities Area.
About 40 people attended the forum held at CityView Celebrations in Moline. The audience also was able to answer questions and offer solutions.
One of the biggest topics had to do with number of people leaving the state, and even settling in Iowa so they can remain in the Quad-Cities.
Aguilar said Illinois' problems are widely known, "and we know there are challenges."
"But we can’t ignore there are some pretty amazing things here especially if you want to expand business in Illinois. The infrastructure alone is second to none,” he added.
But the negative talk has created fear that pushes businesses away at times, he said.
Berg said that housing volume in the Illinois Quad-Cities is up 5 percent over last year, while housing volume in the Iowa Quad-Cities is down 8 percent over last year.
While property taxes are the biggest factor in pushing people out of Illinois, homebuyers need to look at the big picture, she said.
“Income taxes are higher in Iowa,” she said. “Vehicle registration is higher in Iowa.”
Money for taxes and fees just about balances out the savings on property taxes, Berg said.
Angie Normoyle of Moline, a former Moline-Coal Valley School Board member who is running for the Rock Island County Board, said the state needs to do something about school funding.
Aguilar responded by saying that each state has its challenges in funding education. But if people want change they need to show up to school board meetings and engage their representatives in Springfield and in Washington, D.C., to push for equitable funding for schools.
“Change will not happen organically without people stepping up,” Aguilar said.
Virgil Mayberry, Rock Island 2nd Ward alderman, was applauded when he said Illinois must have term limits for all politicians.
I don’t believe anybody should sit anywhere in an elected position for umpteen years, at any level,” Mayberry said. “The presidency of the United States is eight years. Why not that for aldermen? Why not the mayors? But as long as you have people becoming career politicians you’ll always have corruption in them.”
In addressing the funding for non-profits during the state's two-year budget impasse, Glanz said that many non-profits have not recovered from the loss of cash, and there are programs that remain unfunded. Among them are programs The ARC of the Quad-Cities Area used to offer.