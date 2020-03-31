Panel to hear objections to Dickmann's bid to vie for seat on Scott County Board of Supervistors

A hearing will be held today to determine if Davenport councilwoman Maria Dickmann, 2nd Ward, will be allowed to pursue her bid for a seat on the Scott County Board of Supervisors.
Dickmann, a longtime Democrat, is running as a Republican.
However, according to a challenge filed Monday with the Scott County Auditor’s Office by Scott County Republicans Chair Dave Millage, while getting her petitions signed, Dickmann was telling people she was running as a Republican before she had officially changed parties.
“She was a registered Democrat when she was having her papers signed,” Millage said. “She said on her nomination papers that she was a Republican when she wasn’t.”
Dickmann said Tuesday that she was running as a Republican.
“I had some less-than-positive experiences with the Scott County Democrats," she said. "I figured if I was going to make an impact maybe I could nudge the conversation on the other side of the aisle and bring out some of the party values espoused by (Dwight) Eisenhower, Teddy Roosevelt and (Abraham) Lincoln.”
Dickmann said she believed Millage was trying to protect incumbents on the board of supervisors.
“He’s stating an obscure Iowa code,” Dickmann said. “He’s trying to go with one of these quasi precedents to say that I don’t deserve to be on the ballot. People switch parties all the time. It’s clearly the party bosses trying to limit choices.”
Dickmann said her papers clearly showed people she was running as a Republican and that she told them clearly she was running as a Republican.
“I said it, and it was written there in black ink for people to see before they signed,” he said. “My platform is not far off from any kind of Republican standard.
“If they are successful I’ll run a write-in campaign,” Dickmann said. “There are issues that need to be addressed, one of which is that they don’t record their meetings. Their meetings are held at inconvenient times in inconvenient places and they’re not recorded.”
She added that the county needs to spend its money more wisely.
Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said the Iowa code did spell out the requirements for running in code 43.14 and 43.18.
The codes give instructions on how the nomination papers should be filled out, notarized and filed, among other things, and which includes a list of certain information the papers must have on them including, “the political party with which the candidate is a registered voter.”
County Board Chair Tony Knobbe said he was charged with forming a panel of three county-wide elected officials to listen to the case and vote on a decision. The panel is made up of County Attorney Mike Walton, Scott County Treasurer Mike Fennelly and County Board member John Maxwell.
“I will start the meeting and then let them go through their proceedings,” Knobbe said.
The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. in the Scott County Administration Center board room.
No more than 10 people will be allowed in the room, and CDC social distancing protocols will be observed, Knobbe said.
