Panel to hear objections to Dickmann's bid to vie for seat on Scott County Board of Supervistors

Dickmann said her papers clearly showed people she was running as a Republican and that she told them clearly she was running as a Republican.

“I said it, and it was written there in black ink for people to see before they signed,” he said. “My platform is not far off from any kind of Republican standard.

“If they are successful I’ll run a write-in campaign,” Dickmann said. “There are issues that need to be addressed, one of which is that they don’t record their meetings. Their meetings are held at inconvenient times in inconvenient places and they’re not recorded.”

She added that the county needs to spend its money more wisely.

Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said the Iowa code did spell out the requirements for running in code 43.14 and 43.18.

The codes give instructions on how the nomination papers should be filled out, notarized and filed, among other things, and which includes a list of certain information the papers must have on them including, “the political party with which the candidate is a registered voter.”