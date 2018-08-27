We launched Paper Jams, an intimate concert series held in the Quad-City Times newsroom, on May 4.
Since then, musical acts such as Liz Moen, Lissie, Yes You Are and Esme Patterson have performed short acoustic sets near the front of our newsroom. We've hosted local bands such as Condor and Jaybird and bands coming from all over the country, including Frances Cone, an indie pop band from Brooklyn, New York, and based in Nashville that played in our newsroom on Friday.
To catch a Paper Jams live, follow the Quad-City Times Facebook page at facebook.com/qctimes.
You can also listen to the stripped-back tunes by watching the videos, which each typically run less than 15 minutes, below.