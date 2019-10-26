Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: October 26, 2019 @ 6:55 pm
Children on the MS Home Improvement and Construction float wave to the spectators during Saturday's Halloween Parade in Davenport.
Parade-goers dress up as characters during the annual Davenport Halloween Parade through downtown.
A person dressed as a flower hands out candy during the annual Davenport Halloween Parade through downtown.
A person dressed as a hotdog hands out candy.
Youngsters wait for candy during the parade.
A spectator gets his horns caught in the safety tape along the route.
Connie Lang of Davenport dresses as a witch as she walks along the parade route.
