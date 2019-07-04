MUSCATINE FOURTH OF JULY PARADE Parade day in Muscatine Jul 4, 2019 Updated 10 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Members of the Muscatine High School Marching Band Flag Corps march along 2nd Street during the Muscatine 4th of July Parade parade on Thursday. KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM Muscatine High School Alumni Mariah Morter marches along the parade route with members of the Muscatine High School Marching Band. KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM Hundreds of local residents turned out for the Muscatine 4th of July Parade parade through downtown Muscatine. KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM The Muscatine American Legion Post No. 27 make their way along the parade route during the Muscatine 4th of July Parade parade. KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM Ashley Bearden, left, holds on to her three-year-old son as he waves an American flag. KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM Junior Miss Iowa 2018 Stella DeLong, left, and Li'l Miss Iowa 2018 Avery Bradley wave to the crowd during the parade. KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM Hundreds of residents turned out for the parade. KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM A band marches in the parade. KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM Members of the Muscatine County Sheriff's Department Honor Guard march along Iowa Street. KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM People watch the parade. KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM People in the parade wave to the crowd. KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM Children scramble for candy being handed out by Hy-Vee during the parade. KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended View All Promotions promotion Reader's Choice 2019 promotion Get your copy of Insight Magazine Print Ads Ad Vault OROURKE MOTORS - Ad from 2019-06-28 Jun 28, 2019 O'rourke Motors 101 W 3rd St, Tipton, IA 52772 563-886-6184 Website Ad Vault EKQUIST RACING ENTERPRISE - Ad from 2019-06-28 Jun 28, 2019 Ekquist Racing Enterprise 1200 E Route 30, Rock Falls, IL 61071 815-626-3692 Food KWIK STAR / KWIK TRIP, INC. - Ad from 2019-06-28 Jun 28, 2019 KWIK STAR / KWIK TRIP, INC. 1626 OAK ST, LA CROSSE, WI 54602 608-781-8988 Ad Vault ALPHA TRAILER SALES - Ad from 2019-06-28 Jun 28, 2019 Alpha Trailer Sales 265 35th St, Marion, IA 52302 563-383-2100 Website Sale RUHL AND RUHL - Ad from 2019-06-30 Jun 30, 2019 RUHL AND RUHL 5403 VICTORIA AVE SUITE 100, DAVENPORT, IA 52807 563-359-3821 Website Ad Vault GWK ENTERPRISES-FOUR SEASONS - Ad from 2019-06-30 Jun 30, 2019 Gwk Enterprises-four Seasons 120 S STATE ST, GENESEO, IL 61254 309-944-4586 Ad Vault YOUR CBD STORE ROCK ISLAND - Ad from 2019-07-04 20 hrs ago Ad Vault QCT WHEELS HOUSE ACCOUNT - Ad from 2019-06-28 Jun 28, 2019 Repair COURTESY CAR CITY - Ad from 2019-06-28 Jun 28, 2019 Courtesy Car City 2301 39th Ave, Moline, IL 61265 309-764-6700 Currently Open Website Ad Vault COULER VALLEY RV - Ad from 2019-06-28 Jun 28, 2019 Couler Valley Rv 11451 Route 52 N 241, Dubuque, IA 52001 563-583-5730 Website More Latest Local Offers Graybeard Investigations Inc Is a Criminal Defense Case slowing down your life? Find out what Graybeard Investigations can do for you! Hilltop Mini Buildings and Lawn Decor Easy-to-care for furniture from Hilltop Mini Buildings and Lawn Decor! Call for more information: 309-596-2684 Seither & Cherry Call Seither & Cherry for all your industrial equipment installation needs, (319) 524-5472!