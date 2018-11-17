Saturday's weather forecast calling for light snow in the morning "should be about perfect" for the Holiday Parade in downtown Davenport, putting people in the holiday spirit, Carmen Darland, CEO of Quad-City Arts, said Friday.
The parade steps off at 10 a.m. at 3rd Street and Pershing Avenue, signaling the public start of the Kwik Star Festival of Trees, a multi-day fundraiser for Quad-City Arts. Displays are in the RiverCenter, with several special events at other venues.
Although the combined effect of expected temperatures and wind has caused the Davenport and Bettendorf high school bands to cancel their appearances, there should be no problem with the 10 large helium balloons and six smaller logo balloons that are the signature of the parade, Tom Rowe, parade director, said.
"We're in great shape," he said Friday.
Here are three things to know about this year's event:
1. Parade highlights. This year's 26th annual procession has 83 units, including the city of Bettendorf, with about 100 employees and family members handling the big character balloon Shrek, star of the 2001 animated feature film of the same name, loosely based on a 1990 fairytale book.
The city has fielded a balloon-handling unit for about 20 years, City Administrator Decker Ploehn said.
Sponsorship of a balloon costs $6,000 and another $2,000 or so is authorized by the City Council for accessory items such as T-shirts. "We consider it a good team-building exercise, it supports a good cause and it's part of being a good Quad-Citizen, in our opinion," Ploehn said.
To compliment Shrek, staff at the Family Museum has decorated a golf cart-float to look like Donkey's Waffle Cart — Donkey being a fast-talking character in "Shrek" with a fondness for waffles.
Every participant will wear a lime green hoodie (Shrek is lime green) with the Bettendorf city logo on the front and the words "Quad-Citizen" on the sleeve, promoting the Q2030 vision, Ploehn said, referring to an initiative of the Quad-Cities Chamber to grow talent, jobs, investments and economic opportunity.
A sound system will continuously play songs from the movie, including "I'm A Believer."
Mayor Robert Gallagher will be dressed as Lord Maximus Farquaad, the main antagonist in "Shrek," and Scott Naumann, 2nd Ward alderman, will be Shrek.
Other big helium balloons in the parade will include Kermit the Frog, Dennis the Menace and Oscar the Grouch. Non-balloon entries will include the Rock Island Metro Youth Drill Team, tractors from the Deer Valley Collectors, floats and random elves darting in and out along the route.
2. Weather for the parade. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s with a 60 percent chance of light rain or snow and north winds of 10 to 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service, Davenport.
If you're a spectator, you can stay warm by layering your clothing and wearing warm, comfortable footwear and something on your head. The idea is that if your feet and head are warm, the rest of your body usually follows along. Bringing a wrap-around blanket also is a good idea.
But if you're a marching band member, wearing only your uniform and having to stand in place for an hour or more before the parade actually begins, you can get pretty cold.
That's why the Davenport Community School District has a policy of pulling its bands if the temperature is expected to be below 36 degrees, including wind chill, Dawn Saul, district spokeswoman, said. The district made its decision Friday after it was told that the combined temperature/wind chill was expected to be 25 degrees at the 9 a.m. staging time. And, "performances in rain, sleet and snow will not take place," Saul said.
"There's not much we can do about it," said Steve Schwaegler, fine arts curriculum specialist for the Davenport district and parade band coordinator. "It's that time of year here in the Midwest."
Bettendorf's policy is similar, a district representative said.
3. The festival itself. "The designs are better than ever," Darland said of the decorated rooms, trees, ornaments, doors, stockings, mantels, and gingerbread village that is more like a small city.
With a theme of "Rockin' around the Christmas Tree," several designers are making creative use of of vinyl records and rock musicians, while others went the rocking chair route.
Other festival attractions include Santa, shopping opportunities, a treat shop, children's activities, model trains, nearly continuous performances by area schools and groups, a high school art exhibit and celebrity baskets.