If you go

Parade: The 26th annual Holiday Parade will step off in downtown Davenport at 10 a.m. today at 3rd Street and Pershing Avenue.

From 3rd and Pershing, the parade goes west to Scott Street, then turns left to make its way back east on 2nd Street, finishing at 2nd and Iowa.

Festival: The Kwik Star Festival of Trees is in the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

Hours and cost: General admission is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily Nov. 17-25, except on Sundays when the hours are shorter and on Thanksgiving Day when the festival is closed.

Hours on Sunday, Nov. 18, are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and hours on Sunday, Nov. 25, are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

How much: $10 adult for adults; $6 for seniors (ages 60 and over); $3 for children ages 2-10 and free for those under 2.

Special, ticketed events require reservations. For more information, go to qcfestivaloftrees.com or call 309-793-1213.