Parade salutes WWII vet on her birthday

What started as a birthday card shower for a World War II Coast Guard veteran turning 100 on Saturday snowballed into a parade comprised of veterans' groups and others from all over the Quad-Cities.
The parade on Saturday that rolled past Davenport's Senior Star at Elmore, 4500 Elmore Ave., convened in honor of Bernadine "Bernie" Bettini, Davenport, who served as a clerical worker for the Coast Guard in New York City.
The Bettini family, including three of Bernie's children who live in the Davenport area, originally envisioned celebrating her birthday with a big family get-together at Senior Star with decorations, food and a cake.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and they switched to a birthday card shower and maybe a car caravan past Senior Star. They began sending out emails, including to veterans' groups.
Once the vets heard about the plan, they jumped on the idea of a parade.
"We are all champing at the bit for something to do," said Stephen Garrington, a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army and director of Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities.
With all Honor Flights temporarily canceled, Garrington and others are eager to show appreciation for veterans in any way they can. They also are itching to get out of their homes.
In addition to Honor Flight members, others expecting to participate Saturday were the Disabled American Veterans, Quad-Cities Chapter 2; the Patriot Guard; the American Legion and the Coast Guard, hauling a 29-foot boat on a trailer.
"All of a sudden, it kind of got very big," Anne Brockel, Bernie's daughter. said of the car caravan.
In addition to Bernie, other veterans at Senior Star also were specifically invited to view the parade from the windows, Marc Strohschein, executive director, said.
Senior Star has about 240-250 residents at any one time and, of those, about 35 or 40 are veterans, he said.
"We're excited," he said on Wednesday. "Given the circumstances, it's the best we can do."
Bernie Bettini was born Bernadine M. Leonard in 1920 in Davenport, and grew up on a farm near Grand Mound, Iowa, with eight brothers and sisters during the Great Depression.
During the war, she joined the Coast Guard where her main duty was to make sure every new serviceman received a life preserver, Brockel said. Her years of service were from the beginning of 1945 through June of 1947 when she was honorably discharged.
She returned to Davenport and attended Marycrest College for three years before marrying Joseph Bettini, who was born in Italy. He retired in 1989 as comptroller at M.A. Ford manufacturing, Davenport, and died in 2015.
Together the couple raised seven children. Those living in the Davenport area include Meg Woehrle, retired from the state of Iowa, Donahue; Brian and Gina, Davenport, owners of the Dunn Brothers Coffee shops; and Doug and Kathleen "Kay" Patch, Eldridge, owners of Northwest Carpet One Floor & Home, Davenport.
Brockel has a hard time wrapping her head around the breadth of history her mother has witnessed in her life.
"She was born in 1920," Brockel said. "That's amazing. That was the year women got the right to vote. And her sister, who died when she was 96, was born in 1918, the year of the flu pandemic."
