Bettendorf Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshal Bill Albracht, salutes the crowd at the start of the parade Thursday. Albracht was the youngest captain, at the age of 21, to command combat troops in Vietnam. He is the recipient of three Silver Stars for gallantry in action, three Purple Hearts, five Bronze stars and other awards for combat valor. An Augustana College graduate, he was a special agent with the U. S. Secret Service — protecting six Presidents over 25 years. Albracht also conducted criminal investigations for the Department of the Treasury. He retired in 2001 as the assistant special-agent-in-charge of the Secret Service Washington, D.C., office.