'Parasite' wins top honors at SAG Awards

But the last two years, the SAG ensemble winner has not gone on to win best picture: “Black Panther” last year and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in 2018. And this year's front-runner, “1917,” more acclaimed for its technical acumen, wasn't nominated by the screen actors. If “Parasite” can pull off the upset at the Feb. 9 Oscars, it would be the first foreign language film to do so.

Before the win for “Parasite,” the SAG Awards were most notable as a reunion for Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. They each took home awards and celebrated the other's wins.

Pitt is headed toward his first acting Academy Award for his supporting performance in “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," and he added to his front-runner status with a win from the actors' guild. Along the way, his speeches have been full of one-liners, and he didn't disappoint Sunday. Pitt, who said he was nursing a flu, looked down at his award and said, “I've got to add this to my Tinder profile.”

He added: “Let's be honest, it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch.” The audience laughed and clapped, including — as the cameras captured — Aniston, his ex-wife.