Parent meeting for home and private schooled students in Rock Island-Milan district

The Rock Island-Milan School District will host a virtual meeting about services available for families who have children that attend private schools and/or are homeschooled and live within the school district's boundary.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. Friday, May 13 via Google Meet.

School district officials will discuss plans for providing special education services to students with disabilities who attend private schools and home schools within the district for the 2022-23 school year. Parents with a home-schooled student who has been identified with a disability and who reside within the boundaries of Rock Island-Milan School District 41 are urged to attend, according to a news release.

Parents can participate using the following link meet.google.com/gek-kexe-ohr and using the PIN: ‪825 538 692#.

For more information, contact Jenny Fuhr, special education coordinator, at 309-793-5900 ext. 10287 or email jennifer.fuhr@rimsd41.org.

